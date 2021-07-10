Sign up
Photo 519
Dornoch
These little cottages started off as a refugee camp many years ago during the clearances.
Apologies for the quality of photo as my camera battery died even though I charged it before we left for a break. First use; resorted to phone.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
Tags
roses
,
cottages
,
dornoch
