DofE staff team.

Well, there were a couple of others for this gold expedition as it was a group of youngsers with additional needs. They completed it in the Cumbrian mountains in 4 days of rain, hail and general dull with cheerfulness and determination. Of course the days before and the day after the sun came out, but the challenge and success was all the sweeter. My son was one and very proud of getting there. Our young cocker spaniel and the German shepherd dog accompanied them every day. My little girl apparently got a wee bit cold on one very bad day but she still bounded out for the next one. Very proud of them all.



