Previous
Next
ICM bluebell wood by callymazoo
Photo 548

ICM bluebell wood

I was trying a different style of ICM. Not sure if it worked but I like it. It was taken in a wood where the ground is carpeted in bluebells at this time every year, it gets better and better.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Cally

@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise