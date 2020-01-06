Sign up
Photo 1236
Packing Away Memories
Just a diary shot... taking down the Christmas tree.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Cathy
ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
1571
photos
102
followers
94
following
338% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
6th January 2020 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Barb
ace
This is how my table looked just a few days ago...
January 6th, 2020
