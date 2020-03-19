Sign up
Photo 1259
Celebrating a Spring Birthday
Limiting our contact with lots of people meant a simple dinner for four with our daughter-in-law and son for her birthday. Love spending time with them!
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Cathy
ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
1594
photos
95
followers
90
following
Tags
tulips
