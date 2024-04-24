Sign up
Photo 2441
Tickled Pink
The underside of the caterpillar from yesterday’s photo.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
0
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
2442
photos
81
followers
88
following
669% complete
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd April 2024 4:48pm
Tags
caterpillar
