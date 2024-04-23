Previous
Catocala Llia Underwing Caterpillar by calm
Catocala Llia Underwing Caterpillar

It looked like moving lichen… About 2 inches long. Will become a beautiful moth with orange in its wings, though its caterpillar underneath is pink.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
KV ace
What a cool creature and I’m sure it blended right into the scene.
April 23rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 23rd, 2024  
