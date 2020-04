Clouds Chasing the Sun

To the believers who had witnessed Jesus death on the cross, the day after must have been one of the darkest days of their life, hopeless and in despair. But another day dawned and everything changed. I went outside to watch the sunset and in about 15 minutes these dark clouds descended around me, reminding me of the 3 hours of darkness that fell upon the world on the Friday of the crucifixion. This Holy Week has me searching my soul.