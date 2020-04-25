Previous
Trying to Eat a Little Healthier by calm
Trying to Eat a Little Healthier

I've been quarantine eating... not very healthy. Trying to get back on track with tuna, mango-pineapple salsa, and roasted veggies. Plus this was the only photo I took today.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Cathy

@calm
gloria jones ace
Deliciously healthy...Great food shot
April 26th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
good food photo
April 26th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Looks awfully good - and healthy can taste good, too.
April 26th, 2020  
