Previous
Next
Independence Day 2020 by calm
Photo 1320

Independence Day 2020

4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Cathy

ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Lol. Well done
July 4th, 2020  
Cathy ace
@jgpittenger Thanks, Jane! This was in a storefront window display in the little town I live in. Could use some extra humor these days!
July 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise