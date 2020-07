Burke's Garden, Virginia

Often called "God's Thumbprint" because when Burke's Garden is viewed from above, there is a ring of mountains surrounding a rich fertile valley that is 10 miles across in the center, at a 3000 foot elevation, highest valley in Virginia. Mostly farms, there is a 12 mile loop that can be driven or you can take a bike tour. The "Garden" can also be viewed from the Appalachian Trail. It is designated as a National and Virginia Rural Area Historical District.