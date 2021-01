Sigh. Snow Again.

“Gloom, despair, and agony on me;

Deep dark depression, excessive misery;

if it weren’t for bad luck

I’d have no luck at all;

gloom, despair and agony on me.”

(HeeHaw television show in the 1960’s?)

This little song came to mind during all this dreary weather, but honestly, I am blessed, a little depressed, but blessed.