Previous
Next
Fresh Flowers Anyone? by calm
Photo 1450

Fresh Flowers Anyone?

Work day at the flower shop today. My employer made this large cart of beautiful blooms for someone celebrating a birthday today.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
397% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Love it!
February 2nd, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Very pretty!
February 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise