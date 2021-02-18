Previous
Murrell’s Inlet by calm
Murrell’s Inlet

A very foggy, gray blue, gloomy day. If you look closely in the distance there is a row of houses on a narrow strip of land separating the inlet from the Atlantic Ocean.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Cathy

My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
