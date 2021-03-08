Previous
Condo For Sale
Diary shot to remind me what we are currently doing... we put the condo we purchased a few years ago for a place for our son to live while he was getting his Master's Degree on the market. After he graduated and moved near Atlanta for work, his roommate stayed and rented. About the time the roommate graduated, our son was moving back taking a new position with the company he works for. He got married and he and his wife lived here a couple of years. They bought a house and we decided to sell. We've spent time cleaning and doing minor repairs the past couple of weeks. It has been a good investment. We have had a full price offer and hope the sale goes through!
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Cathy

@calm
bkb in the city
It certainly looks like a lovely place. Glad you have received a full offer
March 22nd, 2021  
Cathy
@bkbinthecity Thanks. Praying the offer goes through. The couple want it for the same reason we did... child in school and this is only a mile from campus. Rent is very high in this area and a mortgage seemed to be a better choice for us.
March 22nd, 2021  
