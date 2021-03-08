Condo For Sale

Diary shot to remind me what we are currently doing... we put the condo we purchased a few years ago for a place for our son to live while he was getting his Master's Degree on the market. After he graduated and moved near Atlanta for work, his roommate stayed and rented. About the time the roommate graduated, our son was moving back taking a new position with the company he works for. He got married and he and his wife lived here a couple of years. They bought a house and we decided to sell. We've spent time cleaning and doing minor repairs the past couple of weeks. It has been a good investment. We have had a full price offer and hope the sale goes through!