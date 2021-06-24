Sign up
Photo 1544
The Farm at Spring Creek
Hand-painted sign on a rusty old truck at the entrance of one of the farms we visited on Saturday. Bought grass fed, grass finished beef here.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Tags
sign
