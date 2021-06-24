Previous
Next
The Farm at Spring Creek by calm
Photo 1544

The Farm at Spring Creek

Hand-painted sign on a rusty old truck at the entrance of one of the farms we visited on Saturday. Bought grass fed, grass finished beef here.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise