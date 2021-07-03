Sign up
Photo 1548
A Short Walk
Nothing special about this photo. Just a diary reminder of my covid recovery journey. No comments needed.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
4
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2021 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice boardwalk , hopefully not too many people for a nice relaxing walk.
July 4th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
July 4th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
How IS your recovery going?
July 5th, 2021
Cathy
@jgpittenger
I obviously lost a lot of muscle mass in the hospital (internet search said about 12% loss for a 7 day stay in ICU and I was there 9). Muscle weakness a problem. Heart rate still higher than I’d like and oxygen around 96 and it was 100 before. But I am very thankful to still be here and hopeful to get my health back. Thanks for asking.
July 5th, 2021
