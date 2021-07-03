Previous
A Short Walk by calm
Photo 1548

A Short Walk

Nothing special about this photo. Just a diary reminder of my covid recovery journey. No comments needed.
Cathy

@calm
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice boardwalk , hopefully not too many people for a nice relaxing walk.
July 4th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 4th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
How IS your recovery going?
July 5th, 2021  
Cathy
@jgpittenger I obviously lost a lot of muscle mass in the hospital (internet search said about 12% loss for a 7 day stay in ICU and I was there 9). Muscle weakness a problem. Heart rate still higher than I’d like and oxygen around 96 and it was 100 before. But I am very thankful to still be here and hopeful to get my health back. Thanks for asking.
July 5th, 2021  
