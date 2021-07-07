Previous
Flowering Weed by calm
Photo 1552

Flowering Weed

These little flowers are found all along the roadsides and they bloom in the morning and close up later in the day leaving none of the beautiful blue purple showing. Just a green weed then. The only photo I took today.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is beautiful weed!
July 8th, 2021  
