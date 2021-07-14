Previous
A Photo. by calm
Photo 1560

A Photo.

An uninspired photo.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Jane Pittenger ace
Mayb not feeling inspired but eh flowers are beautiful and nice and sharp
July 15th, 2021  
