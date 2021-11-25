Previous
The Centerpiece of our Thanksgiving Table by calm
The Centerpiece of our Thanksgiving Table

❤️ He liked the shrimp, crab and lobster. The spinach, not so much. 😉
25th November 2021

Cathy

@calm
Cathy
