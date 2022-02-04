Virginia is for Lovers

Continuing the LOVE theme for the first part of February. This was the Welcome Center entering Virginia from Tennessee. My photos haven’t been too exciting lately, just trying to get through the winter blues. I decided to try a theme. It’s been a little adventure. My husband and I drove about an hour and a half to a town that was supposed to have 3 unique Love signs. We did not find a single one, even with GPS. Their Chamber of Commerce was closed. I left a message on their answering machine asking them to email me a map showing the locations of the signs but no response yet. So we wasted half a day and came home with nothing.