Previous
Next
Virginia is for Lovers by calm
Photo 1734

Virginia is for Lovers

Continuing the LOVE theme for the first part of February. This was the Welcome Center entering Virginia from Tennessee. My photos haven’t been too exciting lately, just trying to get through the winter blues. I decided to try a theme. It’s been a little adventure. My husband and I drove about an hour and a half to a town that was supposed to have 3 unique Love signs. We did not find a single one, even with GPS. Their Chamber of Commerce was closed. I left a message on their answering machine asking them to email me a map showing the locations of the signs but no response yet. So we wasted half a day and came home with nothing.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

J A Byrdlip ace
Nice framing.

On the plus side, you did get out of the house. Trade ya.
February 4th, 2022  
Cathy
@byrdlip You are right... I should be grateful! And I wasn’t alone! 😁
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise