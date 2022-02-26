Previous
Baby Shower by calm
My niece and her husband, Tom, are expecting a baby boy in April. We celebrated little Henry Kai at a baby shower yesterday in a lovely historic bed and breakfast. A special day! This my niece, Hannah, obviously the Mom -to-be, and my cousin, Dawn.
