Photo 1766
Health Food - NOT
A stop at Duck Donuts... vacation time means no counting calories! We did get a little green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
2
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th March 2022 4:15pm
Tags
food
,
doughnuts
bkb in the city
Delicious
March 17th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Naughty but nice!
March 17th, 2022
