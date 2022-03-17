Previous
Next
Health Food - NOT by calm
Photo 1766

Health Food - NOT

A stop at Duck Donuts... vacation time means no counting calories! We did get a little green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
483% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Delicious
March 17th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Naughty but nice!
March 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise