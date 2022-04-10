Previous
Next
Columbine by calm
Photo 1798

Columbine

Not as focused as I’d like but best I could do with my phone and it was over my head. The cold snap we had wiped out some of the wildflowers in our area.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise