Previous
Next
Memorial Day by calm
Photo 1835

Memorial Day

31st May 2022 31st May 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
A lovely capture for the day - you obviously didn't have the 30mph winds we had today!
May 31st, 2022  
Cathy
@milaniet No wind but too hot to enjoy much outdoors! A little breeze to lift the flags would have been nice!
May 31st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful capture.
May 31st, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice use of the rays to make the scene more potent and emotional
May 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise