Photo 1835
Memorial Day
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
A lovely capture for the day - you obviously didn't have the 30mph winds we had today!
May 31st, 2022
Cathy
@milaniet
No wind but too hot to enjoy much outdoors! A little breeze to lift the flags would have been nice!
May 31st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful capture.
May 31st, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice use of the rays to make the scene more potent and emotional
May 31st, 2022
