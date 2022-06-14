Previous
Rhododendron over 5500 Feet Above Sea Level by calm
Rhododendron over 5500 Feet Above Sea Level

The rhododendron near home bloomed about 6 weeks ago. Much later up on the mountain.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
