Cooler on the Mountain Top

Only 70 degrees on Roan Mountain today. 95 degrees at home, less than 2 hours away. The rhododendron has peaked and a festival planned for this weekend. We explored the Craggy Gardens as fog quickly passed overhead. I’m not a serious photographer… we visited mid day. With long covid I rarely get up very early to get the good pics. Haven’t even gotten out my camera for months. Haven’t replaced my computer either. Maybe someday!