The Bandit

This cutie pie has been raiding our bird feeder at night. Which we don’t mind. However it won’t be long my until he (she) discovers our koi pond. We still have netting over the pond because of the owl, but it is plastic netting and this visitor’s razor sharp teeth could eat right through it. So, although not ideal, we caught it and took it to new hunting grounds, praying it adapts to its new home.