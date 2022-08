Crepe Myrtle Blooms After the Rain

The rain soaked blooms were hanging low over the patio after we returned home from Georgia today. The doctor called us on our way home with the first part of test results and it wasn’t the news we were hoping for. We will know more first of the week and decide on next step then. We believe God ordains our walk on this earth and we trust Him with whatever we’re facing. It is well with our souls.