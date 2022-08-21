Sign up
Photo 1910
Osage Orange
Primarily a mosquito repellent from what I read online.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
2
1
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
1910
photos
93
followers
94
following
523% complete
View this month »
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
Jane Pittenger
ace
Fascinating. Does it work?
August 22nd, 2022
Cathy
@jgpittenger
I really don’t know. I had to look it up online. It was close to water and I didn’t suffer any bites. So maybe??? 🦟
August 22nd, 2022
