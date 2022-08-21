Previous
Osage Orange by calm
Photo 1910

Osage Orange

Primarily a mosquito repellent from what I read online.
21st August 2022

Cathy

@calm
Jane Pittenger ace
Fascinating. Does it work?
August 22nd, 2022  
Cathy
@jgpittenger I really don’t know. I had to look it up online. It was close to water and I didn’t suffer any bites. So maybe??? 🦟
August 22nd, 2022  
