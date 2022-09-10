Previous
Re-Crop of Yesterday’s Photo by calm
Photo 1924

Re-Crop of Yesterday’s Photo

At the suggestion of my friend, Jane, I cropped out the sun, and I am pleased with the result.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Photo Details

