Photo 1928
Birthday Dinner
Our son fixed me a birthday dinner of lump crab cakes with remoulade sauce, steak, twice baked potato and asparagus… I wish I could cook as good as he does.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
1
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Tags
food
Danette Thompson
ace
Wonderful dinner. Happy birthday!
September 12th, 2022
