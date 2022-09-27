Previous
Last of the Season’s Roses by calm
Last of the Season’s Roses

This is an old rose bush. It belonged to my husband’s great grandmother. It isn’t a very pretty bush, but it was important to my mother-law, so after she passed on, the bush came to our house.
27th September 2022

