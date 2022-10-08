A Light in a Dark World

Would you ever believe this beautiful, radiant woman was an abandoned and abused child, who decided about the age of ten she wanted to end her life? As a young child in an African village, she decided the best way to accomplish this was to throw herself off a bridge into a river full of crocodiles. She didn’t want anyone to see her so she was going to wait until dark. She began working her way to the bridge and had to pass through a park to get there, and to her surprise there were a couple hundred people in the park. A revival was underway. And Jesus met her there, in her hour of deepest need. Her life and her circumstances changed as a result of the Christians Jesus placed in her path. Love and joy just radiate from her very presence! She’s now Mama Vickie to over 150 kids. She visits the US to update the churches who help support her home. Oh, how we love her!!! So blessed our paths crossed!