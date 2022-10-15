Sign up
Photo 1956
Fall Birthday Breakfast
Having friends to celebrate an October birthday in the morning. We all attend the Saturday night service at our church (least crowded…. Interdenominational). So we are free to fellowship with friends and family on Sunday.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
0
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
1956
photos
93
followers
94
following
535% complete
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
Views
6
Album
365
Tags
fall
,
table
,
pumpkin
close