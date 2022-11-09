Previous
Next
Camellia by calm
Photo 1983

Camellia

Lots of lovely blooms on the hotel grounds where we are staying. My husband’s procedure went well. Thank you for prayers. Now for healing and recovery.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Lovely color… so happy for you that your husband’s procedure went well… awesome!
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise