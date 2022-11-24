Previous
Happy Thanksgiving! by calm
A lame photo… we didn’t even host Thanksgiving but I got out my Byers Choice pilgrims and Native American carolers. I was searching for the two adult Native American figures, but I got outbid on the only ones I found. Probably best. They will probably end up at a thrift store or estate sale some day! 😁 I even set the table just in case, but we ended up at our son and daughter-in-loves house. He did most of the cooking. And it was warm enough to play outdoors with our little grandson and their dog. A nice day!
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Cathy

