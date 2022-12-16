Previous
Friends Coming for Dinner by calm
Friends Coming for Dinner

And I didn’t cook a thing! Ordered lasagna and fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, a fabulous salad and bread from our favorite restaurant. And Crumbl cookies for dessert. Close friends… time together means the most! Not what we eat! ❤️
