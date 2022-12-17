For God SO LOVED the World

A Christmas Tree of flags from around the world was the backdrop for tonight’s worship service. One of the the many things we love about our church is how they reach way beyond the walls of the church, supporting missionaries, missions and orphanages around the world, spreading God’s love in as many ways as we can. Our church has reached out to help half a dozen Ukrainian families settle in our area. In this photo, one of the Ukrainians was singing Silent Night in her native language, while sobering photos from recent days in Ukraine scrolled across the screen, stirring our hearts to pray for those who are experiencing difficult days, even in this season we celebrate Christmas. God came to earth as a baby so that each of us might know Him and have hope, whether in the valley or on a mountaintop.