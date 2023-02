NBA National Slam Dunk Champion!

Our little hometown’s own Mac McClung had 2 perfect scores and won! So proud of this young man not only for his skill and work ethic, but his character and integrity as well. Our little town is so excited for him and his future. He hasn’t forgotten his roots… wore his high school jersey for one of his dunks. Just a photo while watching him on tv. Keep an eye out for this face! He is amazing!