Previous
Memories of Childhood by calm
Photo 2182

Memories of Childhood

My grandparents had a Mimosa tree that hung out over their creek. It was a great climbing tree!!! We loved picking the blooms in summer and later the bean-like seed pods! I had such a happy childhood!
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
597% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely delicate pink
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise