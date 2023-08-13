Previous
Fly On by calm
Photo 2214

Fly On

This beauty had a broken wing but fluttered from thistle bloom to bloom, just carrying on. A lesson for me today.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super capture...It looks like the broken wing isn't preventing this butterfly from flying.
August 13th, 2023  
Cathy
@seattlite It managed to fly from bloom to bloom… but the wing was almost severed, yet it persevered.
August 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise