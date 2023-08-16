Previous
August Celebrations by calm
Photo 2217

August Celebrations

New Position, 45th Anniversary, 5th Birthday, 13th Birthday, 70th Birthday and a 42nd Anniversary! We celebrated BiG with family!
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Cathy

@calm
Cathy
Jane Pittenger ace
Cupcakes under the frosting? How creative. Congratulations
August 19th, 2023  
