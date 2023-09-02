Previous
Late Summer Wildflowers by calm
Photo 2232

Late Summer Wildflowers

Sometimes I walk in a small local park along a creek. The last of the summer flowers means autumn isn’t far away. Though temperatures are close to 90 degrees.
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details

