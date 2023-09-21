Previous
Beauty in the Details by calm
Photo 2246

Beauty in the Details

We took a little detour off the interstate as we returned home from UVA in Charlottesville. A gorgeous church built in the 1800’s, interior currently under renovation. St. Francis of Assisi in Staunton, Va.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise