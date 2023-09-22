Previous
Ready or Not! by calm
Photo 2252

Ready or Not!

Fall is beginning to show its colors. This tree in our neighbors yard is changing colors. We have suspected it may be dying, but it is certainly going out in style. The red is brilliant. Cell phone pic with no edits.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Carole Sandford ace
How beautiful!
September 22nd, 2023  
