Hoping Tomorrow Brings Sunshine

We’ve had gray, gloomy skies, scattered rain but nice temperatures the past several days, but I’m ready for some sunshine! The clouds were covering the mountaintop all morning but have condensed into a cloud ring along the mountain this afternoon.



I used to get photos of this tree with more landscape to the right but someone built a house and about 5 outbuildings and it looks like a compound. So my photo is a bit lopsided.