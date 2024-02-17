Previous
Next
“Down in Valley, Valley So Low by calm
Photo 2379

“Down in Valley, Valley So Low

Hang your head over,
Hear the wind blow
Hear the wind blow dear
Hear the wind blow
Hang your head over
Hear the wind blow…
Write me a letter
Send it by mail
Send it in care of
The Birmingham jail.”

Traditional bluegrass song lyrics
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise