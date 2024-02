Sunlight on the Winter Hills

Just another view from my kitchen window. I feel blessed every day just to look out my windows. The light, clouds, fog and seasons change and I never tire of the views of the land around me. I think I’m drinking it all in a little deeper these days. I can’t comprehend not waking up to this. We have lived here more than 40 years. But unless we can continue to be a good steward of this place we call home, there may come a time when we need to downsize. Really tugs at my heart.