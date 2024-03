Gettin’ By With A Little Help From My Friends

Once again, had to cancel a MRI, a Mindful Eating Class and missed church. I just can’t stay well since Covid in 2021. Quality of life just plummets without good health. And once again I won’t get to see my grandsons. I also take about 20 supplements a day. Eat no sugar or wheat and have cut back on dairy. Life isn’t much fun for my husband either. No need to comment. Just needing to vent I guess. Now you know why project is so spotty.